Parents of 3-month-old admit to abusing child

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Two parents are under arrest and facing charges of abusing their baby boy.

According to police, Destiny Valimont admitted to abusing her three-month-old son on Wednesday.

They said he suffered two leg fractures, a facial injury, and broken ribs.

Police said that Valimont and Dustin Snyder knew of their son's injuries for two days before taking him to the hospital.

