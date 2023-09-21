Watch CBS News
Local News

Parents of 3-month-old admit to abusing child

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Parents arrested for infant abuse
Parents arrested for infant abuse 00:20

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Two parents are under arrest and facing charges of abusing their baby boy. 

According to police, Destiny Valimont admitted to abusing her three-month-old son on Wednesday. 

They said he suffered two leg fractures, a facial injury, and broken ribs. 

Police said that Valimont and Dustin Snyder knew of their son's injuries for two days before taking him to the hospital. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on September 21, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.