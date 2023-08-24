Parents left frustrated after North Allegheny School District halts transportation services for some students

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Parents within the North Allegheny School District are frustrated after they said they were notified one day before the start of the school year that no transportation would be available to take their kids to and from school.

Thursday was the first day of school at Holy Cross Academy, and Brittany Zuckerman, a parent within the district, said she and others were informed Wednesday night that no buses would be available.

"The reality is there was no communication at all until 5:52 p.m. last night," Zuckerman said.

She said the district requires parents to inform them of transportation needs in early June, but a bus schedule typically doesn't come out until a few days before the start of school.

"It's usually down to the wire. It's a day or two before school starts that we even receive a busing schedule. As a working parent, it's very challenging. But then also, you know, I, along with other parents, started calling our school and then calling the North Allegheny Transportation Office days in advance. We were met with a full voice mailbox, received no email inquiries, or responses to our email inquiries," Zuckerman said. "I went so far as to call the superintendent's office. I called other transportation officials within the administration. Nobody returned my call."

She said it took until her husband, who is an attorney, to send the district a formal email to get any type of response.

"I find it very interesting that they'll respond to a legal response, or you know, our question, and because ultimately, this is a legal issue, it's state law, you have to bus," Zuckerman said.

In a letter to Zuckerman's husband, the district's director of operations said no transportation is available due to staffing issues.

Part of the letter read, "The District was recently notified by the contractor hired to transport Holy Cross students that their services are no longer available. The company has ceased operations. We are working diligently to resolve this matter."

"I go back to who's looking out for the best interests of our children. And you know, at the end of the day, if you can't get your kid to school, I mean, what are we doing here?" Zuckerman said.

She and others said it's upsetting that there has been little communication and transparency between the district and parents regarding the transportation issues.

Now, she and others have to find alternative transportation until the matter is resolved.

"I think the question that we're asking is, why wasn't there communication? This wasn't something that just happened overnight. And even if it happened three days ago, some communication for working parents, or parents in general, is better than no communication at all," Zuckerman said.

KDKA reached out to the district, which sent this statement late Thursday:

"The District received notification earlier this month that the transportation contractor responsible for busing Holy Cross students would no longer be able to continue their services and was shutting down operations. As a result, the District immediately began searching for alternative transportation for our private school students by reaching out to 11 other contractors. Unfortunately, the ongoing shortage of bus drivers has proved to be a significant obstacle in securing a replacement. We recognize this is unacceptable and are steadfastly working to resolve this matter. Additionally, we are reviewing all North Allegheny bus routes to explore ways our drivers can take on additional students and stops." The North Allegheny School District is actively recruiting individuals who may be interested in becoming a driver to contact the district at bstraight@northallegheny.org. Those interested may also visit our website at www.northallegheny.org/busdrivers for more information."

KDKA also reached out to the transportation company and has not heard back.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh had no comment.