Parents, educators and elected leaders come together for 10th annual Wear Orange campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People gathered on Saturday to say enough is enough. They don't want to see another life lost to gun violence.

It was part of the 10th annual Wear Orange Day.

Under the warm sun in Braddock, the calls were the same. It's time to stop. No more killing. No more tragic loss of life. Calls from parents who have lost kids all too young.

"I've lost too much. I'm tired of seeing young people killed," said Rosalynn Berry, who has lost two children to gun violence.

Elected leaders are trying to use their positions to get legislation done.

"Every Pennsylvanian has the right to feel safe and be safe in their communities," Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said.

Congresswoman Summer Lee helped with the effort to create a gun violence prevention office with colleagues in D.C.

There remains a reminder of how far we still need to go.

Margie Rehm teaches in the Woodland Hills School District. She knows what gun violence can do all too well.

"I've kept track of every student that I've lost in my 26 years, and I've lost well over 100," Rehm said.

Just this past year, the district lost two students in the first week of school. They lost another further into the year.

It's to the point she fears breaks because of what may happen to her students. Guns are the number one killer of kids and teens in this country.

"You're scared to watch the news just because," Rehm added.

Wear Orange Day started in 2013. It is observed every June.