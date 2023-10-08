Parents, community members voice frustrations during McKeesport school board meeting

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Community members expressed their disdain and distrust at a school board meeting in McKeesport Saturday evening.

"McKeesport can be great again, but it can only be as great as those who lead it."

The meeting was held to address concerns parents have with the district.

The tone of the meeting was calm, cool and collected. After heated discussions last week, security was asked to be here tonight.

Last Tuesday's meeting had a negative response and reaction from school board members.

"I think it's just getting back to, 'What is our common goal?' You know, there are there is an election next month, and you know, McKeesport is a very political city. And it goes deep, and I think there is an overtone or undertone to some of these issues," said Rosie Norgren, the event organizer.

Key issues consist of teacher contracts and a possible teacher strike, with the overtaxing taxpayers regarding the homestead tax exemption.

"You want a true change? Then we need to take a real good look, where is the funding going?" one concerned parent said.

Those in attendance shared personal stories of their children in the McKeesport School District and their experiences with school administrators, saying there is a lack of supervision and discipline. And that retaining good teachers is getting more difficult.

"I care about the teacher that wants to teach our kids, bottom line!"

One parent mentioned a lack of safety in the school, and requests for more safety are not being met due to the members of the school board not taking action.

"Look past the smoke and mirrors. It's a lot of smoke when it comes to them. That's all it is. You have to push past that and look past that and look at these people for who they are because a lot of them are not even competent to be there," another parent said.

Throughout the meeting, several people stated the importance of inclusion in schools and the community.

"Everyone has the right to whatever they believe in, whatever, but bigotry is unacceptable."

And that unity and compromise are the answer to moving forward.

"We stand together we can make it, we can stand up, but everything will fall apart if we continue to stay divided with each other, if we continue to only have heated discussions with each other," Pastor Coleman said.

The meeting went on for 2 and a half hours, covering a wide range of issues affecting every member of the McKeesport community and school district hoping for change with the school board election coming up in November.