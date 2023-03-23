Parents arrested after child found alone with guns and ammo inside Greensburg apartment

Mother arrested after child found alone with guns and ammo inside Greensburg apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two parents in Westmoreland County were arrested after police found guns and ammunition in an apartment where a child was left unattended.

When officers got there, they found the little girl unsupervised, screaming, and crying.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found drug paraphernalia, a large amount of guns, and ammunition, as well as other items the child could have harmed herself with.

Police have located and arrested both parents, Shayna Barner and Patrick Brundidge.

Police say the mother admitted to leaving the child at home alone, saying she thought it would be okay to run to the store because the girl was sleeping.

Westmoreland County social workers are now helping with the child's care.