Pardoned drug offender arrested again after being caught selling cocaine

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A convicted drug offender who was pardoned by outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, has once again been arrested for drugs.

Undercover agents said they found Corry Sanders selling cocaine last month in McKeesport.

They found him selling cocaine on two separate occasions, once from his car and a second time from inside his barbershop.

Two years ago, Wolf pardoned Sanders from a drug conviction that dated back to the 90s after a unanimous recommendation by the state's pardon board.