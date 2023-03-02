Watch CBS News
Paramedics honored by UPMC with special award for assisting in two recent deliveries

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eight paramedics were honored for their quick thinking during the recent delivery of two babies.

In late November, the paramedics responded to a 911 call for a baby girl at just 24 weeks old.

Both the mother and the baby are doing okay, but the baby is still in the NICU. 

The paramedics also assisted in another delivery in early December.

For their service, each paramedic received the Prehospital Delivery Commendation Award and a stork pin. 

First published on March 2, 2023

