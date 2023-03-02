Paramedics honored by UPMC with special award for assisting in two recent deliveries

Eight paramedics honored by UPMC for assisting in two recent deliveries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Eight paramedics were honored for their quick thinking during the recent delivery of two babies.

In late November, the paramedics responded to a 911 call for a baby girl at just 24 weeks old.

This morning, eight paramedics were recognized by UPMC with the "Prehospital Delivery Commendation Award" for their delivery of two baby girls.



By providing care to two mothers and their newborns in a prehospital setting, these paramedics received the award and a stork pin. pic.twitter.com/lv3fliMhQD — Pittsburgh EMS (@PghEMS) February 28, 2023

Both the mother and the baby are doing okay, but the baby is still in the NICU.

The paramedics also assisted in another delivery in early December.

For their service, each paramedic received the Prehospital Delivery Commendation Award and a stork pin.