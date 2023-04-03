Train carrying Coors Light, Blue Moon beer derails in Montana

A train derailed in Montana on Sunday, spilling cases of beer across a river bank, officials said.

Around 25 cars derailed in Paradise around 9 a.m., authorities said. Officials said there were no injuries and no risk to public safety and no hazardous materials released. One car that was partially off the tracks was carrying propane, but it was not leaking.

While some of the cars that derailed were empty, others were carrying beer. Photos show cases of Coors Light and Blue Moon spilled across the river bank. None of the beer floated down the river, Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District officials said. The beer was secured in the derailment area.

A train carrying beer derailed in Paradise, Montana. Daffney Clairmont/Facebook

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the derailment, which marks the latest in a series of train incidents in the past few months. Most notably, a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in early February sparked a massive fire. The train spilled hazardous substances. Thousands of fish died and 15,000 pounds of soil and 1.1 million gallons of water needed to be removed from the area because of contamination.

In the months since, there have been derailments in Minnesota, Arizona, Alabama, West Virginia, Kansas and Nebraska.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a rail safety bill in the aftermath of the East Palestine derailment. The Railway Safety Act of 2023 would require rail carriers to give advance notice to state emergency responders about what they're transporting. It would also increase rail inspections for rail cars and require crews of at least two people for every train.