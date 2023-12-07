Panthers roll Mountaineers 80-63, Hinson sets Pitt record for three-pointers

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - The Country Roads led the Panthers to a massive win in Morgantown on Wednesday night.

Led by Blake Hinson's Pitt record of going 9-of-15 from beyond the three-point line, the Panthers won the 190th edition of the Backyard Brawl 80-63.

Along with setting a school record, Hinson also set a career high in points scoring 29.

Contributions came up and down the lineup for the Panthers who also got 16 points, four rebounds, and nine assists from Carlton Carrington and Guillermo Dize Graham added 15 points and three three-pointers.

Despite some high scoring by the Panthers, the Mountaineers were able to keep the game close, going on a 9-3 run over the last two minutes of the first half to head to the locker room down one with score at 36-35.

It was the second half when the Panthers would begin pulling away going on two separate 9-0 runs, first to go up 51-43 and then 69-52.

A 44-point second half helped lift Pitt to victory.

The Panthers now hold a 6-3 record and they'll head home for a non-conference matchup against Canisius at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday at 6 p.m.