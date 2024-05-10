Pages, pups, and ponies make for a great weekend in Pittsburgh | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the weekend and if you're looking for something to do - look no further - there are several fun family events for you to check out!

Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books

Literary lovers, this one is for you, it's the return of the Greater Pittsburgh Festival of Books.

It takes place on Saturday at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There you'll find a number of panels and workshops, be able to buy some books from exhibitors and chow down thanks to some food trucks.

You can check out more details on the event website right here.

Barks & Brews

The Humane Animal Rescue is hosting its annual Barks & Brews celebration this weekend.

It's on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and there will be nine breweries, food trucks, and live entertainment at HARP's East Side location on Hamilton Avenue.

Tickets cost $40 and they usually get snatched up pretty quickly so grab them right here.

Day of Magic

The Bella Terra Stables in Murrysville is hosting its annual Day of Magic on Saturday.

It's a day filled with princesses and ponies, heroes and horses, and food and games.

There are three sessions available and they begin at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for kids and $15 for adults.

Check out more on the Bella Terra Stables website at this link.