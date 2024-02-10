Pa. warning residents over SNAP benefits scam

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a new warning from the state for those who receive SNAP benefits. 

People are getting phishing emails trying to access your personal information. The scam involves an email that implies SNAP recipients may be eligible for a settlement payment if they give their personal payment information to them.

If you get one of these emails, you're asked to call the state tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS.

