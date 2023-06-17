Pa. unemployment rate continues to decline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate keeps falling.

In May, it hit a record low for the fifth month in a row, dropping one-tenth of a percentage point to 4%. It's the lowest rate on record, dating back to 1976.

At the same time, the nationwide unemployment rate ticked up three-tenths of a percent to 3.7%.

Employers in Pennsylvania added nearly 8,000 jobs for a record-breaking 6.1 million jobs in the state.

Jobs increased in 9 out of the 11 industries tracked by the Department of Labor and Industry, with the education and health sectors seeing the largest increases over last year.