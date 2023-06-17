Watch CBS News
Pa. unemployment rate continues to decline

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate keeps falling.

In May, it hit a record low for the fifth month in a row, dropping one-tenth of a percentage point to 4%. It's the lowest rate on record, dating back to 1976.

At the same time, the nationwide unemployment rate ticked up three-tenths of a percent to 3.7%.

Employers in Pennsylvania added nearly 8,000 jobs for a record-breaking 6.1 million jobs in the state.

Jobs increased in 9 out of the 11 industries tracked by the Department of Labor and Industry, with the education and health sectors seeing the largest increases over last year. 

First published on June 17, 2023 / 3:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

