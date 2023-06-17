Pa. unemployment rate continues to decline
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate keeps falling.
In May, it hit a record low for the fifth month in a row, dropping one-tenth of a percentage point to 4%. It's the lowest rate on record, dating back to 1976.
At the same time, the nationwide unemployment rate ticked up three-tenths of a percent to 3.7%.
Employers in Pennsylvania added nearly 8,000 jobs for a record-breaking 6.1 million jobs in the state.
Jobs increased in 9 out of the 11 industries tracked by the Department of Labor and Industry, with the education and health sectors seeing the largest increases over last year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.