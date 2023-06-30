Pa. Turnpike westbound closed between Irwin and Pittsburgh due to overturned truck
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a large portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that an overturned tractor-trailer between the Irwin exit and Pittsburgh exit has shut down all westbound lanes.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.