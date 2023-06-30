Watch CBS News
Pa. Turnpike westbound closed between Irwin and Pittsburgh due to overturned truck

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a large portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. 

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that an overturned tractor-trailer between the Irwin exit and Pittsburgh exit has shut down all westbound lanes. 

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 6:19 AM

