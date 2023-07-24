Pa. Turnpike, State Police teaming up in work zones to monitor driving behaviors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police troopers will soon be monitoring work zones across the Pa. Turnpike to ensure safe driving behaviors from motorists.

This initiative, known as Operation Orange Squeeze, started nearly a decade ago to help ensure the safety of construction workers and turnpike work crews.

Troopers from Troop T will monitor work zones across the mainline Turnpike from construction vehicles to catch motorists ignoring work zone speed limits, according to statewide a press release.

Last year saw eight reported work zone intrusions in Turnpike work zones, resulting in two injuries. Forty-five Turnpike workers have lost their lives on duty since 1940, per the release.

"A key part of our joint mission is our ongoing commitment to safety," said Mark Compton, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO. "While we implement many safety measures in our work zones for the safety of our workers and customers, we need drivers to work with us to ensure work zones are safe for everyone. That's why we urge motorists to slow down and never drive distractedly, especially in work zones."

In April, the first Operation Orange Squeeze conducted on the Turnpike since before the pandemic resulted in troopers issuing 436 citations, 395 warnings, and two DUI arrests.

"The goal is to make sure people are aware," said Cpl. Joe May, Pennsylvania State Police Troop T. "It's not so much the enforcement side of things but the safety aspect and how important it is to slow down."