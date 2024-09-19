Pennsylvania Turnpike shows the love during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) – This week is National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Pennsylvania has over 340,000 trucking industry jobs – that's about 1 in every 15 jobs according to the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association.

For an industry that's so vital for the economy, Thursday was about rewarding those who do it.

Karl Aughe knows how tough it can be to drive freight across America. His destination this time? Chicago.

"[It] can be very grueling," he said. "The weather, the people cutting you off, not knowing how to merge onto highways -- it can be very taxing on occasions."

He was the first trucker to show up at the tent at the Oakmont Plum Service Plaza on Thursday.

"[It's] kind of nice to be appreciated once in a while," Aughe said.

He and others were appreciated with special cookies, coffee, pins, and other goodies.

"They make up a lot of traffic on our roadway – half of our customers are truckers," Crispin Havener of the Pennsylvania Turnpike said.

The small setup was nestled between all the hustle and bustle of the rest stop -- a humble setup for a show of support.

"Any way we can show appreciation to the trucking community – and all that they do to keep our economy humming – is certainly vital," Havener said.

It's also a chance to get to chat with truckers about issues they may have.

"We want to also be able to, as a turnpike, be able to better connect with them too," he said.

This is one of six events going on this week statewide to support the people who move so many of our goods. But this week has a history longer than five days.

"It's been happening since the late 80s, David McCord of the PA Motor Truck Association, said. "It's a week to thank truckers that move all of our goods."

And Karl Aughe is moving these goodies into his truck for the trip. What a change from the norm, he says.

"[It's] very nice to get recognized once in a while – rather than getting cussed out and flipped off going down the road," he said.