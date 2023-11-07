Pa. state troopers trying to identify woman found dead in Westmoreland Co. pond

NEW STANTON BOROUGH (KDKA) - The body of a woman was discovered on Monday in Hempfield Township and Pa. state troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying her.

According to state troopers, the woman, who has yet to be identified, was found in a pond near the 200 block of Broadview Road in New Stanton Borough.

The female was wearing black Aeropostale leggings, a black shirt with the phrases, "XL," XEROLIMITS" and "BECAUSE LARGE ISN'T GOOD ENOUGH" printed on the shirt. She was also wearing jewelry to include a belly button post and three necklaces.

According to officials, the female is approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5 with an unknown weight. She has tattoos on her chest, left arm and on her upper right arm. There's also a large tattoo of a cat on her left thigh.

On Monday, officials responded to that area for a report of an unknown object floating in a pond.

An autopsy was conducted with the cause and manner of death still pending. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Trooper Evan Terek with Pa. State Police at 724-832-3288.