Pa. State Senator introduces 'Right to Dry' bill that would allow clotheslines in condo communities

New bill would allow HOA and condo residents to use clotheslines

New bill would allow HOA and condo residents to use clotheslines

New bill would allow HOA and condo residents to use clotheslines

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A bill working its way through Harrisburg would allow people living in a condominium community with a homeowners association to hang their clothing outside out to dry.

State Senator Amanda Cappelletti said her "right to dry" bill would allow people living in condos to use a clothesline or drying rack outside.

The bill would also allow HOAs to prohibit clotheslines that hinder public access or create a safety hazard.