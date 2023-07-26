Pa. State Senator introduces 'Right to Dry' bill that would allow clotheslines in condo communities
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A bill working its way through Harrisburg would allow people living in a condominium community with a homeowners association to hang their clothing outside out to dry.
State Senator Amanda Cappelletti said her "right to dry" bill would allow people living in condos to use a clothesline or drying rack outside.
The bill would also allow HOAs to prohibit clotheslines that hinder public access or create a safety hazard.
