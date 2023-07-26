Watch CBS News
Pa. State Senator introduces 'Right to Dry' bill that would allow clotheslines in condo communities

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A bill working its way through Harrisburg would allow people living in a condominium community with a homeowners association to hang their clothing outside out to dry. 

State Senator Amanda Cappelletti said her "right to dry" bill would allow people living in condos to use a clothesline or drying rack outside. 

The bill would also allow HOAs to prohibit clotheslines that hinder public access or create a safety hazard. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 6:25 AM

