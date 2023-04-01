Watch CBS News
Pa. State Senator introduces bill to increase criminal penalties for hoax school threat calls

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Senator introduces bill after school threat hoaxes
Pa. State Senator introduces bill after school threat hoaxes 00:26

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - After four local high schools on Wednesday and others throughout the Commonwealth were targeted by hoax active shooter calls. 

One local lawmaker is now proposing tougher criminal penalties for anyone who falsely reports an emergency at educational facilities. 

RELATED: Central and Oakland Catholic among schools across Pennsylvania to receive 'computer-generated swatting calls;' FBI and state police investigate

Senator Michele Brooks of Mercer County said that the false reports triggered massive emergency responses, creating perilous conditions for students, teachers, and public safety agencies. 

Oakland and Central Catholic in Pittsburgh were targeted, and so were Hopewell and Laurel Highlands. 

First published on April 1, 2023 / 10:28 AM

