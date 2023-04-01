Pa. State Senator introduces bill to increase criminal penalties for hoax school threat calls

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - After four local high schools on Wednesday and others throughout the Commonwealth were targeted by hoax active shooter calls.

One local lawmaker is now proposing tougher criminal penalties for anyone who falsely reports an emergency at educational facilities.

Senator Michele Brooks of Mercer County said that the false reports triggered massive emergency responses, creating perilous conditions for students, teachers, and public safety agencies.

Oakland and Central Catholic in Pittsburgh were targeted, and so were Hopewell and Laurel Highlands.