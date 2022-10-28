Watch CBS News
Pa. State Senate passes bill amending Controlled Substances Act of 1972

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Senate has advanced a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in the Commonwealth. 

The bill passed unanimously on Wednesday and was sent to Governor Tom Wolf's desk on Thursday. 

It amends the Controlled Substances Act of 1972, which categorized the strips of paraphernalia, making them illegal to own. 

Allegheny County has said so far in 2022, fentanyl has been involved in 88 percent of accidental overdose deaths. 

