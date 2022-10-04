Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police are warning you to be on the lookout for a new scam where the scammer is pretending to be a trooper.

Troopers said the scammers are using phone numbers that look like they're coming from state police.

The scammers claim to be troopers, threatening to arrest you on an outstanding warrant or Megan's Law offenses and then ask you for a gift card as payment.

State police want to remind you they would never do this.