Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam
Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police are warning you to be on the lookout for a new scam where the scammer is pretending to be a trooper.

Troopers said the scammers are using phone numbers that look like they're coming from state police.

The scammers claim to be troopers, threatening to arrest you on an outstanding warrant or Megan's Law offenses and then ask you for a gift card as payment.

State police want to remind you they would never do this.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 7:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.