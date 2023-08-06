Pa. State Police searching for Jeep involved in hit-and-run

Pa. State Police searching for Jeep involved in hit-and-run

Pa. State Police searching for Jeep involved in hit-and-run

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Uniontown are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

Crime Stoppers say a driver in a Jeep hit a pedestrian who was directing traffic on Edenborn Road. That's near Old McClellandtown Road.

The vehicle is a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.

Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone with information should call the police.