Pa. State Police searching for Jeep involved in hit-and-run
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Uniontown are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.
Crime Stoppers say a driver in a Jeep hit a pedestrian who was directing traffic on Edenborn Road. That's near Old McClellandtown Road.
The vehicle is a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.
Anyone with information should call the police.
