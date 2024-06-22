Pa. State Police searching for two suspects in Fayette County jewelry store robbery

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police in Fayette County are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a jewelry store robbery earlier this week.

According to state police, on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., the two men walked into the Kays Jewelry Store on Walmart Drive in South Union Township and asked to see the LEO diamonds.

That's when one of them showed the employee a pistol and demanded to be taken to a safe, from that safe, they stole 25 LEO diamonds, Neil Lane jewelry, as well as various lab-grown diamonds.

In total, they took more than $60,000 in jewels from the store.

Surveillance pictures of the two suspects Pennsylvania State Police

Police described the suspects as average build with one of them being in his early 20s. The other suspect appeared to be in either his late 20s or early 30s with facial scruff.

Both were wearing all black, including black baseball caps, with one of the hats showing a red broken heart and the words "No Love."

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police - Uniontown at 724-439-7111 or the Pennsylvania State Police Tip Line at 1-800-4PA-8477.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.