Pa. State Police searching for missing Westmoreland County woman

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police troopers are requesting the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Georgetta Marshall, 63, was believed to have left her home along State Route 982 in Derry Township and has not returned.

Marshall was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13, at approximately 7:30 p.m. and is believed to be without her prescribed medications, according to a police press release.

Marshall is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and gray, shoulder-length hair.

KDKA/Pennsylvania State Police

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "PINK" in silver lettering on the back. She was also reported wearing silver beads on both arms and no shoes.

Members of Troop A, Kiski Valley, are being assisted by the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Bloodhound Team and other agencies, police added.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 911.