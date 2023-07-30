Watch CBS News
Missing 15-year-old Sydney Ours found safe

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Middlesex Township Police tell KDKA that Sydney has been found safe and is returning to her parents. 

Original Story Follows Below

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old considered endangered. 

sydney-ours-missing.jpg
Photo of Sydney Ours. Pennsylvania State Police

They say that Sydney Ours was last seen on Saturday night in the area of Blue Heron Court in Middlesex Township. 

She's described as 5'7", 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, and white Converse shoes. 

Police do believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Middlesex Township Police Department at 724-898-3533. 

July 30, 2023 / 8:02 AM

