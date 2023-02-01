Watch CBS News
Pa. State Police searching for missing and endangered 1-year-old Adrienne Rand

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered 1-year-old. 

Picture of 1-year-old Adrienne Rand provided by Pennsylvania State Police.  Pennsylvania State Police

According to police, 1-year-old Adrienne Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney on Tuesday around 4 p.m. 

It is believed she is with 27-year-old Tarra Rand, a white female described as 5'2", 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. 

State police have said Adrienne could be at special risk of harm or injury. 

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Punxsutawney Police at 814-849-1617. 

First published on February 1, 2023 / 4:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

