Pa. State Police searching for missing and endangered 1-year-old Adrienne Rand
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered 1-year-old.
According to police, 1-year-old Adrienne Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney on Tuesday around 4 p.m.
It is believed she is with 27-year-old Tarra Rand, a white female described as 5'2", 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
State police have said Adrienne could be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Punxsutawney Police at 814-849-1617.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.