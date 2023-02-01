Pa. State Police searching for missing and endangered 1-year-old Adrienne Rand

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered 1-year-old.

Picture of 1-year-old Adrienne Rand provided by Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police

According to police, 1-year-old Adrienne Rand was last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

It is believed she is with 27-year-old Tarra Rand, a white female described as 5'2", 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Punxsutawney Police Department are searching for Adrienne Rand and Tara Rand. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/gZjRX76BmI — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 31, 2023

State police have said Adrienne could be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Punxsutawney Police at 814-849-1617.