Pa. State Police searching for man wanted in connection with Indiana Co. bank robbery

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in Indiana County are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Indiana County on Wednesday. 

The robbery happened at the S&T Bank in Homer City around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers say that the man responsible for the robbery walked into the bank, gave a note, and took off with an undetermined amount of cash, getting away in a vehicle with another person.

Pennsylvania State Police

The suspect has been described by Troopers as being around 6'0" tall.

Surveillance video and photos show the man wearing an IUP hat, camouflage jacket, and dark blue pants.

Troopers say the vehicle the suspect took off in was a white-colored Chrysler Sedan with a spare tire on the rear passenger wheel and was the driver-side front wheel was missing a hubcap. 

Investigators are asking anyone who lives nearby or owns a business nearby that may have surveillance video to contact State Police at the Troop A barracks in Indiana at 724-357-1960.

First published on December 14, 2023 / 1:45 AM EST

