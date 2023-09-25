Watch CBS News
Pa. State Police searching for 56-year-old Richard Rhine in Butler Co.

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police in Butler County are searching for a missing and endangered 56-year-old man.

Police say that Richard Rhine was last seen around 9:00 on Saturday morning at a home along Bonniebrook Road in Jefferson Township.

Rhine is described by police as being 6'1" and weighing approximately 160 pounds and is known to drive a 2018 silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV that was last seen along Rt. 356 in Sarver around 10:30 on Saturday morning. 

State Police say that they have received information that Rhine may be in the area of RIDC Industrial Park in Allegheny County.

Anyone who has seen Rhine or his vehicle is asked to call State Police in Butler at 724-284-8100.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 2:27 AM

