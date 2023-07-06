Pa. State Police looking for three suspects accused of shooting pellet gun into Erie Walmart

Pa. State Police looking for three suspects accused of shooting pellet gun into Erie Walmart

Pa. State Police looking for three suspects accused of shooting pellet gun into Erie Walmart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three men accused of shooting a pellet gun into a Walmart near Erie.

Troopers say the incident happened last month at a Walmart in Harborcreek Township and an elderly woman was hit in the face when the three men stood outside of the store and fired the pellet gun several times through the doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police.