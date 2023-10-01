Pa. State Police investigating Pittsburgh-area homicide

ELLSPORT, PA. (KDKA) - State police in Lawrence County are investigating a homicide.

It happened in the early morning hours of Saturday along River Road near Ellsport outside of Ellwood City.

KDKA spoke to a neighbor who woke up to a murder investigation outside their home.

According to state police, the victim was a 39-year-old woman from near Erie who was found shot dead in her car.

Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered a car found on the side of River Road in Ellsport. The victim was shot one time, later identified as Julie Anne Wegmiller of Corey, Pa., near Erie.

The Lawrence County coroner told KDKA the 39-year-old was pronounced dead around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Wegmiller's husband, Edwin Wegmiller, was also found outside where the car came to rest over an embankment. He was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

State police homicide detectives shut the area near River Road for hours as they collected clues. The car was discovered over the embankment across the street from where Donna Remler lives.

"One officer walked up, and I walked down and asked him if the person was okay, and he said 'No.' That's when he asked if we heard anything. We were like, 'No, the lights woke us up.' He said, 'You didn't hear any gunshots?' And I was like, 'No, I didn't hear any gunshots,'" Remler said of the conversation with police.

State police aren't saying much about the investigation as they search for the woman's alleged killer.