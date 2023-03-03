Watch CBS News
Local News

28-year-old man shot and killed in Eau Claire, Butler County

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

28-year-old man shot and killed in Eau Claire, Butler County
28-year-old man shot and killed in Eau Claire, Butler County 01:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police in Butler County are investigating a deadly shooting. 

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. along East Main Street in Eau Claire near Cherry Valley.

State Police say Troopers were sent to the scene for a shooting and when they arrived, they found 28-year-old Seth Thomas Gooden Smith dead at the scene, having been shot multiple times. 

Troopers say that 23-year-old Dakota Hughes was taken into custody and is being charged with criminal homicide and other offenses.

Hughes is being held at the Butler County Jail and Troopers say the investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 10:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.