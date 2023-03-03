28-year-old man shot and killed in Eau Claire, Butler County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police in Butler County are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. along East Main Street in Eau Claire near Cherry Valley.

State Police say Troopers were sent to the scene for a shooting and when they arrived, they found 28-year-old Seth Thomas Gooden Smith dead at the scene, having been shot multiple times.

Troopers say that 23-year-old Dakota Hughes was taken into custody and is being charged with criminal homicide and other offenses.

Hughes is being held at the Butler County Jail and Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.