Pa. State Police arrest man from Ohio after high-speed chase in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Ohio man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Troopers following a high-speed chase in Indiana County. 

State Police say the man was wanted out of Ohio and was pulled over for a traffic stop on Thursday in White Township.

According to police, the man was informed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When the Trooper who pulled the man over went back to his vehicle to check about an extradition back to Ohio, police say the man took off.

Troopers chased the man, who was driving nearly 80 miles per hour at times.

Eventually, the man was stopped by a Trooper who performed a PIT Maneuver.

The man was taken into custody.

It's unclear what charges he may be facing. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 5:44 AM

