Pa. State Police investigating 2 cases of catalytic converter thefts in Butler County
EAST BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pa. State Police are investigating another case of catalytic converters being stolen.
Troopers say someone stole them from two vehicles on Railroad Street in East Butler. This happened sometime between mid-June and July 6, 2023.
Another vehicle was targeted on Evans City Road in Connoquenessing Township in the middle of July.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.