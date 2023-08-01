Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. State Police investigating 2 cases of catalytic converter thefts in Butler County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police investigating 2 cases of catalytic converter thefts in Butler Co.
Pa. State Police investigating 2 cases of catalytic converter thefts in Butler Co. 00:21

EAST BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pa. State Police are investigating another case of catalytic converters being stolen.

Troopers say someone stole them from two vehicles on Railroad Street in East Butler. This happened sometime between mid-June and July 6, 2023.

Another vehicle was targeted on Evans City Road in Connoquenessing Township in the middle of July.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 6:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.