Pa. State Police investigating 2 cases of catalytic converter thefts in Butler County

Pa. State Police investigating 2 cases of catalytic converter thefts in Butler Co.

EAST BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - Pa. State Police are investigating another case of catalytic converters being stolen.

Troopers say someone stole them from two vehicles on Railroad Street in East Butler. This happened sometime between mid-June and July 6, 2023.

Another vehicle was targeted on Evans City Road in Connoquenessing Township in the middle of July.