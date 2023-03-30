Pa. Senator Doug Mastriano plans to introduce a bill allowing teachers to carry firearms at school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Republican state senator Doug Mastriano plans to introduce a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools.

Mastriano said the bill would allow school employees to undergo training to possess a concealed carry permit and carry a weapon on school property.

32 states allow teachers and staff to carry a firearm on campuses.

Mastriano introduced a similar bill last summer, but it never made it out of committee.