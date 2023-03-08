Pa. Senate votes to allow vehicles like Jeeps and Broncos without doors to drive on state roads
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Senate has voted to allow vehicles like Jeeps and Broncos without any doors on them to drive on state roads.
Under the bill, those vehicles would still be required to have standard safety equipment such as side view mirrors and seatbelts, even while driving doorless.
The legislation now heads to the House for a vote.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.