Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Senate votes to allow vehicles like Jeeps and Broncos without doors to drive on state roads

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Senate has voted to allow vehicles like Jeeps and Broncos without any doors on them to drive on state roads.

Under the bill, those vehicles would still be required to have standard safety equipment such as side view mirrors and seatbelts, even while driving doorless.

The legislation now heads to the House for a vote.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 3:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.