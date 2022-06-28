Watch CBS News
Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano co-sponsors bill creating harsher sentences for fentanyl overdose deaths

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, is co-sponsoring a bill that would mean harsher sentences for drug dealers.

Under the proposed bill, there would be a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years for dealers convicted of selling drugs with fentanyl that lead to an overdose.

Mastriano is also co-sponsoring a bill that would require first responders to report fentanyl overdose deaths to a central system that would map overdose deaths and track trends.

The state's health department says 85% of overdose deaths in 2020 involved opioids including fentanyl. 

First published on June 28, 2022 / 2:16 AM

