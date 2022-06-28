Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano co-sponsors bill creating harsher sentences for fentanyl overdose deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, is co-sponsoring a bill that would mean harsher sentences for drug dealers.
Under the proposed bill, there would be a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years for dealers convicted of selling drugs with fentanyl that lead to an overdose.
Mastriano is also co-sponsoring a bill that would require first responders to report fentanyl overdose deaths to a central system that would map overdose deaths and track trends.
The state's health department says 85% of overdose deaths in 2020 involved opioids including fentanyl.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.