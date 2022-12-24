Pa. residents asked to conserve electricity through holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is asking residents to try and conserve electricity through this holiday weekend due to concerns over the power grid as a result of the historically cold weather.

The power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, PJM Interconnection, issued an expanded cold weather alert and request for conservation in Pennsylvania, along with the 12 other states and the District of Columbia, the P.U.C. said via a press release.

PJM is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022, and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022, the release added.

Residents can do their part by limiting electricity consumption in several ways. Residents can set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits, postpone the use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, and clothes dryers until other times, and turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment, and appliances.