State bill introduced that would exempt people 70+ from jury duty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- New legislation has been proposed in Harrisburg that would give people over the age of 70 an exemption from jury duty.

Currently, seniors can apply for exemptions at age 75.

State Rep. Pam Snyder of Greene County is behind the bill.