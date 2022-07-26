Watch CBS News
Pa. Rep. Glenn Thompson votes against same-sex marriage days after attending son's gay wedding

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania lawmaker is facing criticism for attending his gay son's wedding last week, just days after opposing a bill in the U.S. house that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law.

Representative Glenn Thompson's office said in a statement that he and his wife were thrilled to attend the nuptials and are very happy to welcome a new son-in-law into the family.

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to oppose the legislation, which would protect the right to same-sex and interracial marriages nationwide.

His office did not respond to a follow-up question about why he decided to vote against the measure.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 5:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

