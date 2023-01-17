Pa. medical marijuana cards getting new look in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards printed in 2023 are getting a new look.

The cardholder's name, issue, and expiration dates have been flipped, and the new card has a second picture.

KDKA

The state said the new design will slowly replace existing cards. Patients and caregivers don't have to get a new ID until their active card expires.

Dispensaries are required to accept both current and updated cards during the transition.