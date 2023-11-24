Pa. Liquor Control Board warns of website claiming to be affiliated with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has put out a warning for those planning to buy alcohol in the near future.

The warning was in regards to the website One Stop Bourbons.

That website identifies itself as the "Fine Wine and Good Spirits" located on Centre Avenue in East Liberty.

However, that location is a Fine Wine and Good Spirits location, but the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has said they are not affiliated with the website.

"The PLCB began receiving complaints about this misrepresentation over the summer, but inquiries to the Centre Avenue store about the legitimacy of the website have increased as the holiday season approaches," the control board said in a release. "The PLCB also received complaints from customers who claim to have placed orders on the site and paid for product that was never delivered."

Customers are being encouraged to seek out and look up reviews of websites before placing orders.

You can learn more on the PLCB website at this link.