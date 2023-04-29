Watch CBS News
Pa. legislature introduces anti-swatting bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Faking an emergency and drawing a police response with hoax calls could soon have an additional punishment.

New anti-swatting legislation comes a month after schools around the state were victims of hoax active shooter calls, including numerous schools in the Pittsburgh area.

The response to these incidents can cost thousands of dollars.

