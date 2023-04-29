Pa. legislature introduces anti-swatting bill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Faking an emergency and drawing a police response with hoax calls could soon have an additional punishment.
New anti-swatting legislation comes a month after schools around the state were victims of hoax active shooter calls, including numerous schools in the Pittsburgh area.
The response to these incidents can cost thousands of dollars.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.