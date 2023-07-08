Pa. House passes CROWN Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pa. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against a person because of their natural hair.

The CROWN Act seeks to end race-based hair discrimination.

In a statement, Rep. Summer Lee said it's time to "make respect for our beautiful black hair law in our commonwealth."

She also says 25% of Black women believe they have been denied a job interview because of their hair.

