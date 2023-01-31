Pa. Health Dept. investigation finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ruled that several students who got sick at a Beaver County elementary school right before winter break likely had Norovirus.
That's the result of an investigation into the illnesses that took place at Hopewell Area Elementary School.
Last month, the district superintendent said there was a day where around 30 students went home and sick and another 130 were absent.
