Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Health Dept. investigation finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Health Dept. investigating finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus
Pa. Health Dept. investigation finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ruled that several students who got sick at a Beaver County elementary school right before winter break likely had Norovirus.

That's the result of an investigation into the illnesses that took place at Hopewell Area Elementary School.

Last month, the district superintendent said there was a day where around 30 students went home and sick and another 130 were absent. 

First published on January 31, 2023 / 1:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.