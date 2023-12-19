Watch CBS News
Pa. Game Commission investigating illegal killing of black bear in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Investigators with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking for help identifying two people who may be involved with the illegal killing a black bear in Fayette County. 

The Game Commission says the adult female black bear was found on state game land property off of Saylor Road in Stewart Township on Saturday, December 2. 

The early investigation into the killing of the bear suggests that it was killed with a gunshot wound to the shoulder between November 29 and December 1. 

The state game warden is now asking the public for help with identifying two people who may be involved in the incident. 

kdka-pa-game-commission-bear-killing-fayette-county.png
Pennsylvania Game Commission / Facebook

Anyone with information about the two people is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Southwest Region at 1-833-742-4868 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. 

You can also submit a tip online by clicking here

First published on December 19, 2023 / 2:25 AM EST

