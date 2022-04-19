Pa. gambling revenue for March 2022 reaches all-time monthly high

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gambling revenue in Pennsylvania reached an all-time monthly high last month.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Monday that nearly $463 million in gaming revenue was generated in March.

This total surpasses the previous monthly all-time high by more than $30 million.

The revenue was generated from all forms of gambling in Pennsylvania, including slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagers, fantasy contests, and more.

Locally in Western Pennsylvania, area casinos were responsible for the following amounts of revenue:

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh -- $35,539,640

Live! Casino Pittsburgh -- $10,030,575

Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin -- $2,083,522

The Gaming Control Board says retail table games exceeded $90 million in monthly revenue for the first time and that internet casino gaming exceeded $110 million in monthly revenue for the first time.