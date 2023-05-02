Pa. Fine Wine and Good Spirits holding lottery for limited-release products

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding another lottery for limited-release and high-demand products.

Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 lottery featuring the following products:

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old · $99.99

$99.99 Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old · $89.99

$89.99 Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky · $49.99 each

$49.99 each W. L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each

$49.99 each W. L. Weller Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each

$49.99 each Parker's Heritage Collection Straight Whiskey Double Barreled Blend 16th Edition · $174.99 each

$174.99 each Colonel E. H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $74.99 each

$74.99 each Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond · $69.99 each

$69.99 each W. L. Weller Full Proof Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each

$49.99 each Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $39.99 each

$39.99 each Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $54.99 each

You have until 5 p.m. on Friday to opt into the lottery.

If you win, you can only buy one bottle.

Click here to enter the lottery and for more information.