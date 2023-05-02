Pa. Fine Wine and Good Spirits holding lottery for limited-release products
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding another lottery for limited-release and high-demand products.
Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 lottery featuring the following products:
- Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old · $99.99
- Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old · $89.99
- Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky · $49.99 each
- W. L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each
- W. L. Weller Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each
- Parker's Heritage Collection Straight Whiskey Double Barreled Blend 16th Edition · $174.99 each
- Colonel E. H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $74.99 each
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond · $69.99 each
- W. L. Weller Full Proof Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each
- Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $39.99 each
- Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $54.99 each
You have until 5 p.m. on Friday to opt into the lottery.
If you win, you can only buy one bottle.
