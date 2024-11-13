Watch CBS News
Pa. Department of Human Services warns public of text message scam targeting SNAP recipients

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is warning Pennsylvanians of a potential scam targeting individuals who receive Supplemental Nutritional Assitance Program benefits. 

Pennsylvania DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh said that the scam is coming by way of text messages to those recipients claiming that their EBT card has been deactivated. In the message, it directs the recipient to a number to call in order to reactivate their card. 

"DHS will never ask for personal information in an unsolicited text message, email, or phone call," Dr. Arkoosh said. "If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam." 

A screenshot of a potential SNAP scam making its way around Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Department of Human Services

Anyone who may have received these texts or calls regarding their benefits are being asked to call the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-347-8477 or on their website at this link

"Protecting the integrity of our assistance programs means staying vigilant against scams that seek to exploit them," said Pennsylvania State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. "Text message scams are becoming more common and can put people's benefits at risk."

The DHS is reminding people that they do send text messages and phone calls to people receiving SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits but those calls and messages only come from the number 1-833-648-1964. Those calls and messages will never include details about a person's benefits, a request for personal information, or links to unofficial sites. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

