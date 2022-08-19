Pa. Dept. of Human Services warns SNAP recipients of scam texts

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Yet another mobile scam has made its way to Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead warned of a potential phishing scam targeting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

The message reads that the person was "approved for $1,000" in SNAP benefits but must click a link to obtain it.

While DHS does send messages to those who get SNAP benefits, those come from the 1-833-648-1964 number.

They also do not ask or include the following:

Details about a person's benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive

A request for specific personal information

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.

They're asking anyone to report suspicious texts claiming to be DHS or about DHS benefits to call the fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.