Pa. Dept. of Human Services warns SNAP recipients of scam texts
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Yet another mobile scam has made its way to Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead warned of a potential phishing scam targeting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.
The message reads that the person was "approved for $1,000" in SNAP benefits but must click a link to obtain it.
While DHS does send messages to those who get SNAP benefits, those come from the 1-833-648-1964 number.
They also do not ask or include the following:
- Details about a person's benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive
- A request for specific personal information
- Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.
They're asking anyone to report suspicious texts claiming to be DHS or about DHS benefits to call the fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.
