Pa. Dept. of Education offering fresh fruits and vegetables to low income students and districts

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - More than 40 schools across Allegheny, Butler, Lawrence, and Westmoreland counties will be offering up fresh fruits and vegetables to students this year.

The snacks will be accessible to students outside of scheduled meal times.

It's all part of new funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education that is targeting schools that utilize free and reduced lunch programs.

The goal is to make fresh produce available to more low-income students and expose them to different types of food.