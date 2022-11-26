Pa. Department of Health launches pilot program to help seniors with medical marijuana

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Health Department is launching a pilot program to help seniors afford the cost of medical marijuana.

Nearly 1,400 patients enrolled in Pennsylvania's prescription assistance program will receive $50 per month until next June.

This is phase three of the Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Assistance Program.

Phases one and two were implemented on March 1, 2022, which eliminated annual card fees for eligible participants registered in existing financial hardship programs, and then eliminated all background check fees for caregivers.

You can learn more about the program and eligibility requirements at this link.