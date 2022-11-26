Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Department of Health launches pilot program to help seniors with medical marijuana

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania launching medical marijuana pilot program
Pennsylvania launching medical marijuana pilot program 00:14

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Health Department is launching a pilot program to help seniors afford the cost of medical marijuana.

Nearly 1,400 patients enrolled in Pennsylvania's prescription assistance program will receive $50 per month until next June.

This is phase three of the Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Assistance Program.

Phases one and two were implemented on March 1, 2022, which eliminated annual card fees for eligible participants registered in existing financial hardship programs, and then eliminated all background check fees for caregivers.

You can learn more about the program and eligibility requirements at this link.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.